WARNING: EURO-STYLE SUGGESTED SEXUAL CONTENT If you caught that weird tattoo moment in Heroes last week, you will especially appreciate this new Philips Design electronic body art project, Skin: Tattoo. The girl makes the dude's tattoos ooze mysteriously by getting him into a tantric embrace. My only confusion: with such a scary soundtrack, it kinda seems like she is draining away his life essence, and replacing it with black subcutaneous ink. Not exactly a selling point, Philips! [Philips]
Philips Electronic Tattoo Concept or Peter Petrelli Tantric Sex Video
