Build a small hotel room and cram it full of Philips lighting, TVs, gadgets and remote controls, and you end up with this supposedly cheap lodging due to open in Q1 2008 in a few airports worldwide. A step up from those pod/coffins rented out in Asian locales, this room looks great with a big bed, shower with mood lighting, and a smell-proof toilet. A nice room like this sure would be a welcome respite between two long flights. [Shiny Shiny]
Philips Builds Small, Cheap Hotel Rooms
