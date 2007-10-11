Phantom Phone Vibrations Afflicting Blackberry Addicts, Giz Crew

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

shaker.jpgHey look, a tech trend piece with some truth to it! The AP's got a story about people with cellphones and Blackberries practically soldered to their hip feeling that you've-got-a-call quaking when it's not ringing or even in their pocket, like when they're bathing. Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams offered up the best quote on the sort-of phenomenon, saying, "So far, the only good news is that my pocket is vibrating, and that's OK because it gives me hope that the condition might spread to the rest of my pants." An informal poll of 10 Giz crew members showed at least five of us feeling the faux buzz, with Chen affirming that it has indeed spread to the rest of his pants. What about you guys? [Yahoo!/AP]

AU: I have absolutely had this feeling! Thought it was just me... -SB

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

