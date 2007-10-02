Pentax Optio V10 Slim Camera

The other pentax launched today is this 8mp slim that is about 2cm thick. Not bad, but a quick google shows that Sony's had thinner Cybershots, even if at lower MP ratings. (Not sure if that's counting the big lens cover slides that most T series cams have.) The back has a 3-inch LCD.

Ultra-thin design is achieved using a new compact battery and miniaturized circuit boards

Huge 3.0 inch LCD monitor makes it easy to compose and review images

8.0 megapixel CCD and 3x optical zoom assure high resolution images

Face Recognition Auto Focus and Auto Exposure assure properly exposed portraits

Digital Shake Reduction mode automatically selects higher ISO setting

Powerful flash captures images even in dark locations

Auto Picture mode quickly selects camera settings based on the scene

16 additional capture modes offer versatility

Auto Macro mode allows close-up photography

CAMERA HARDWARE

MODEL: Optio V10 TYPE: Ultra Compact Digital Camera PRODUCT CODE: 19481, UPC: 027075135932

SENSOR Type: 1/2.35" interline transfer CCD Effective pixels: 8.0MP Total pixels: 8.5MP Recorded resolutions Still: 8M (3264x2448), 5M (2592x1944), 4M (2304x1728), 3M (2048x1536), 2M (1600x1200), 1024 (1024x768), VGA (640x480) Movie: VGA (640x480), QVGA (320x240) Quality levels: ï‚«ï‚«ï‚« (best), ï‚«ï‚« (better), ï‚« (good)

LENS Type/construction: Pentax zoom lens, 6 elements, 5 groups, 4 aspherical elements Optical zoom: 3x Focal length (equiv.): 6.3-18.9mm (36-108mm) Digital zoom: 4x Combined zoom: 12x Aperture: f/3.1-5.9

LCD/VIEWFINDER LCD screen: 3.0" TFT colour LCD LCD resolution: 230,000 pixels Wide angle viewable: YES Optical viewfinder: n/a

FOCUS SYSTEM Type: TTL Contrast Detection Autofocus Autofocus: 9 point autofocus, Spot Autofocus, Auto Tracking Autofocus, and Face Priority Autofocus available Manual focus: YES, Infinity Landscape also available Macro focus: YES, macro and super-macro available Focus lock: Available by pressing the shutter release button half way Focus range: Normal 1.31' to infinity, Macro 0.33-3.30' (at wide), Super Macro 0.16-1.31'

FLASH Type: Built-in, series-control auto flash Flash modes: Auto, on, off, redeye reduction Effective range: Wide 18' (auto ISO), Tele 9.5' (auto ISO)

STORAGE MEDIA Internal memory: Approx 52.1 MB Removable memory: SD, SDHC

INTERFACES Ports: USB 2.0 hi-speed, AV, DC Input Video out: NTSC, PAL Printer interfaces: PictBridge

POWER SUPPLY Power source: D-LI63 rechargeable Li-Ion battery Recordable images: Approx 200 Playback time: Approx 210 min Movie recording time: Approx 70 min Audio recording time: Approx 260 min AC adaptor available: YES (optional)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions (W x H x D): 3.8 x 2.3 x 0.7" Weight Without battery or removable memory: 4.2 oz Loaded and ready: 4.9 oz Construction material(s): Aluminum alloy Operating temperature: 32-104Â°F TIMING Startup: Approx 2.1 sec Release lag: Approx 0.04 sec LANGUAGE SUPPORT English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, Danish, Swedish, Finnish, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Turkish, Russian, Thai, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese

IMAGE CAPTURE

IMAGE STABILIZATION Still: Digital SR (up to ISO 3200) Movie: Movie SR METERING SYSTEM Type: TTL Multi-segment: YES Center weighted: n/a Spot: n/a Exposure compensation: +/-2 EV (in 1/3 EV steps) ISO SENSITIVITY Auto: 50, 100, 200, 400, 800, 1600, 3200 (auto up to 3200 in Digital SR mode) Manual: 50, 100, 200, 400, 800, 1600, 3200 WHITE BALANCE Auto preset modes: Auto, Daylight, Shade, Tungsten, Fluorescent Manual mode(s): YES SHUTTER Type: Programmed AE electronic lens shutter w/ CCD electronic shutter Shutter speed: 1/2000 to 4 sec CAPTURE MODES Mode selection: Auto Picture (Landscape, Portrait, Night Scene, Normal), Program, Night Scene, Movie, Voice Recording, Landscape, Flower, Natural Skin Tone, Portrait, Surf & Snow, Sport, Digital SR, Kids, Pet, Food, Frame Composite (3M) Green simplified mode available: YES Face recognition available: YES, available in Portrait and Natural Skin Tone modes P/A/S/M/B: P Date stamp: YES (not available in Green Mode) Digital filters (capture): n/a DRIVE MODES Mode selection: one shot, self timer (2s, 10s), continuous Continuous FPS: Approx 1.4 FPS Self-timer: YES (2s, 10s) Remote control: n/a PLAYBACK MODES Mode selection: One Shot, Index (9 thumbnails), Magnification, Movie Playback, Sound Playback, Histogram, Bright/Dark Indication, Folder Display, Select & Delete, Calendar Mode Pallet: Slideshow, Resize, Trimming, Image & Sound Copy, Image Rotation, Digital Filter, Brightness Filter, Frame Composite, Redeye Reduction, Voice Memo, Protect, DPOF, Startup Image Magnification: YES, up to 8x, scroll available Digital filters (playback): Black and White, Sepia, Color Filter (6 filters available), Color Extract (B&W w/ red, green, blue), Soft Movie edit: n/a FILE FORMATS Still: JPG (EXIF 2.2), DCF, DPOF, Print Image Matching III Movie: AVI (Motion JPG), 30/15 FPS, w/ sound, color, sepia, monochrome Sound: WAV (PCM), monaural