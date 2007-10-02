Pentax Optio A40 Camera Records in DivX

The medium sized A40 has a 3x zoom, a 12MP rating and digital and mechanical shot stabilization. Coolest is its ability to record in DivX, which I guess is neato for distributing your home movies on bittorrent, but maybe won't result in high quality movies once you run em through iMovie or Windows Movie Maker for a second pass of squishing. Ah, like many of the cameras in this tier, it has face recognition with Natural Skin Tone mode (which turns your skin into the tone of a band-aid, regardless of race), and Half-Length Portrait mode which uses the spare pixelage above to autocrop a photo to shoulder length.

The 12.0 megapixel CCD and 3x optical zoom assure high resolution images

The triple Shake Reduction technology includes SR, Digital SR, and Movie SR

Enhanced Face Recognition Auto Focus and Auto Exposure assure properly exposed portraits

With Dynamic Range Adjustment, highlights and shadow areas will be properly exposed to show more detail

The 2.5" LCD monitor, with Bright mode and wide field of view, makes sharing images easy

High-quality movie captures MPEG-4 DivXÂ® (640 x 480) at 30fps with anti-shake and editing functions

Wide range of automatic and manual exposure modes includes manual exposure and shutter priority modes

Intelligent zoom function enhances the digital zoom

Ultra compact and lightweight design

CAMERA HARDWARE

MODEL: Optio A40 TYPE: Ultra-Compact Digital Camera PRODUCT CODE: 19361, UPC: 027075130135

SENSOR Type: 1/1.7" Interline Transfer CCD w/ primary colour filter Effective pixels: 12MP Total pixels: 12.4MP Recorded resolutions Still: 12M (4000x3000), 10M (3648x2736), 7M (3072x2304), 5M (2592x1944), 3M (2048x1536), 1024 (1024x768), VGA (640x480) Movie: VGA (640x480), QVGA (320x240) Quality levels: ï‚«ï‚«ï‚« (best), ï‚«ï‚« (better), ï‚« (good)

LENS Type/construction: smc Pentax Zoom Lens (7E, 5G, 2 dual aspheric lenses, 1 single aspheric lens) Optical zoom: 3x, 7.9-23.7mm Focal length (equiv.): 37-111mm Intelligent zoom: approx. 3.3x (10M), 3.9x (7M), 4.6x (5M), 5.7x (3M), 11.4x (1024), 17.9x (VGA) Digital zoom: approx 6x Combined zoom: approx 17.9x Aperture: f/2.8-5.4

LCD/VIEWFINDER LCD screen: 2.5" TFT colour LCD with LCD Bright Mode, 50 FPS refresh LCD resolution: 232,000 pixels Wide angle viewable: YES, 160Â° horizontal and vertical Optical viewfinder: n/a

FOCUS SYSTEM Type: TTL contrast detection autofocus w/ AF assist lamp Autofocus: 5 point AF, spot, tracking, and face recognition autofocus modes available Manual focus: YES Macro focus: YES, macro and super macro Focus lock: YES, by pressing the shutter release button half way Focus range: normal 1.15' to infinity, macro 0.39-1.31', super macro 0.20-0.49' FLASH Type: built-in series-control auto flash Flash modes: on, off, auto, redeye, soft flash Effective range: wide 23' auto ISO, telephoto 11' auto ISO

STORAGE MEDIA Internal memory: 21MB Removable memory: SD, SDHC INTERFACES Ports: USB 2.0 hi-speed, AV out, DC in Video out: NTSC and PAL Printer interfaces: PictBridge POWER SUPPLY Power source: Rechargeable D-LI68 lithium ion battery Recordable images: approx 240 Playback time: approx 250 min Movie recording time: Approx 80 min Audio recording time: Approx 210 min AC adaptor available: optional PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions (W x H x D): 3.6 x 2.2 x 0.9" Weight Without battery or removable memory: 4.6 oz Loaded and ready: 5.3 oz Construction material(s): aluminium alloy Operating temperature: 32-104Â°F TIMING Startup: approx 1.8 sec Release lag: approx 0.005 sec Shot to Shot: approx 1.25 FPS

LANGUAGE SUPPORT English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, Danish, Swedish, Finnish, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Turkish, Russian, Thai, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese

IMAGE CAPTURE

IMAGE STABILIZATION Still: sensor shift shake reduction, Digital SR Mode (ISO 3200 at 5MP) Movie: Movie SR METERING SYSTEM Type: TTL Multi-segment: YES Center weighted: YES Spot: YES Exposure compensation: +/- 2 EV in 1/3 steps ISO SENSITIVITY Auto: 50-800 (3200 in Digital SR, 5MP), auto range selectable Manual: 50, 100, 200, 400, 800, 1600 (3200 in Digital SR, 5MP) WHITE BALANCE Auto preset modes: Auto, Daylight, Shade, Tungsten, Fluorescent Manual mode(s): YES SHUTTER Type: Programmed AE electronic lens shutter w/ CCD electronic shutter Shutter speed: 1/2000 to 4 sec CAPTURE MODES Mode selection: Auto Picture (Normal, Night Scene, Landscape, Portrait), Program, Shutter Priority, Manual, Natural Skin Tone, Half-length Portrait (3MP), Night Scene, Movie, Voice Recording, Landscape, Flower, Portrait, Kids, Digital SR (5MP), Surf & Snow, Sport, Pet, Text, Food, Frame Composite (3MP), Dynamic Range Adjustment Green simplified mode available: YES Face recognition available: YES, recognise up to 15 faces in all capture modes P/A/S/M/B: P, S, M Date stamp: YES (not available in Green Mode) Digital filters (capture): n/a DRIVE MODES Mode selection: one shot, self timer (10s, 2s), continuous, remote control (3s, 0s), multi-exposure (5MP) Continuous shooting: approx 1.25 FPS Self-timer: YES, 10 sec, 2 sec Remote control: infrared, 3 sec, 0 sec (remote optional) PLAYBACK MODES Mode Selection: one shot, index (9 thumbnails), magnification, movie playback, sound playback, histogram, select/delete, calendar Mode Palate: slideshow, resize, trimming, image/sound copy, image rotation, colour filter, digital filter, brightness filter, movie edit, redeye edit, voice memo, protect, DPOF, startup screen, frame composite Magnification: up to 8x, scrollable Digital Filter Effects: colour filters (13), digital filters (5), brightness filter Movie edit: save as still image, divide movies, extract movies FILE FORMATS Still: JPG (EXIF 2.2), DCF, DPOF, Print Image Matching III Movie: AVI (DivX with MPG-4), 30 FPS w/ sound, movie anti-shake Sound: WAV (PCM), monaural