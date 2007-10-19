Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Pentacle Design USB Extractor Fan Keeps Laptops Cool, Witches Happy

2007910153922818.jpgDesigned with witches and warlocks in mind, this USB extractor fan with its "mysterious touch" pentacle on the top should prevent Gandalf from burning his penis (and, lest we forget, there's a lot of it to burn.) Attach the two-speed, 60g gadget to your laptop via the USB port and keep your machine cool. You can rotate the nozzle 180Âº to direct that blast of hot air wherever you want, and LED lighting will let everyone know that you have spooky-ooky powers. [WinWin Industry via Red Ferret] .

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles