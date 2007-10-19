Designed with witches and warlocks in mind, this USB extractor fan with its "mysterious touch" pentacle on the top should prevent Gandalf from burning his penis (and, lest we forget, there's a lot of it to burn.) Attach the two-speed, 60g gadget to your laptop via the USB port and keep your machine cool. You can rotate the nozzle 180Âº to direct that blast of hot air wherever you want, and LED lighting will let everyone know that you have spooky-ooky powers. [WinWin Industry via Red Ferret] .
Pentacle Design USB Extractor Fan Keeps Laptops Cool, Witches Happy
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.