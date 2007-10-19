Pentacle Design USB Extractor Fan Keeps Laptops Cool, Witches Happy

Designed with witches and warlocks in mind, this USB extractor fan with its "mysterious touch" pentacle on the top should prevent Gandalf from burning his penis (and, lest we forget, there's a lot of it to burn.) Attach the two-speed, 60g gadget to your laptop via the USB port and keep your machine cool. You can rotate the nozzle 180Âº to direct that blast of hot air wherever you want, and LED lighting will let everyone know that you have spooky-ooky powers. [WinWin Industry via Red Ferret] .