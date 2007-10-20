Keeping our PS3 controller charged is such a pain that we always have to plug it in whenever we're watching Blu-ray movies. Pelican's Charge and Store eliminates lazy charging syndrome by providing both a charger and a stand, so you can keep your gaming area organized at the same time. The retail price is $29, which isn't too bad since it juices two controllers at the same time—and seeing how short the included PS3 charge cable is, it'll save you a number of treks across the living room as well. [Pelican via IGN]
Pelican PS3 Charging Station Stores, Electrifies Two Controllers
