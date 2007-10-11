From time to time we get sob stories here at the Giz, where unfortunate souls are so enthralled with our gadget coverage that they just want that stuff sooooooo bad. Bad enough to beg us to post some publicity for their personal begging websites. Well now, here's Payittome, a "wish fulfillment" website set up specifically for those grovelers, where they can paste in a pic of the object of their desire in hopes that some generous soul will come along and grant their wish. The site's organizers are hoping advertisers will step up as the sugar daddies here, letting them bask in the glow of their generosity as they give away stuff. Good luck with that. [Payittome]
Payittome, a Begging Website for Gadget Addicts and Other Unfortunates
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.