Payittome, a Begging Website for Gadget Addicts and Other Unfortunates

From time to time we get sob stories here at the Giz, where unfortunate souls are so enthralled with our gadget coverage that they just want that stuff sooooooo bad. Bad enough to beg us to post some publicity for their personal begging websites. Well now, here's Payittome, a "wish fulfillment" website set up specifically for those grovelers, where they can paste in a pic of the object of their desire in hopes that some generous soul will come along and grant their wish. The site's organizers are hoping advertisers will step up as the sugar daddies here, letting them bask in the glow of their generosity as they give away stuff. Good luck with that. [Payittome]