Paper-Made iPhone Clone Is Made to Burn Baby Burn

yc_kitchen-img480x500-1188615259__390001_500_11-7-1.jpgWe've seen all sorts of iPhone wannabes from China, but this SPhone is made of paper and it will be yours for just 3,999 Taiwanese dollars or $122. You may not want it, however. Not because it's made of people but because actually, according to a Taiwanese reader, it's made out of paper so people can burn it at funerals. That way, according to him, dead people will get it in the afterlife. And even while it may be for burning, it comes with specs:IT390001_500_01.jpgThere's a 3-megapixel camera, infrared, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as a memory card slot and polyphonic ring tones. IT390001_500_12.jpgJust 100 of these beauties are waiting to be snapped up from Taipei company Skea (nope, me neither), although I think* it says that the SPhone will be readily available for the knock-up price of 6,000 Yuan in December. [Yahoo! through Google Translate — thanks, Joe]

*Life's a riot with Google Translate.

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

