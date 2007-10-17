Out of all the office supplies that could be made into lamps, the paperclip seems the most unusual. However, the way Ben Collette and David Wykes made this bendable paperclip into a lamp makes the whole idea work in a way we wouldn't expect. Not only is it bendable, it's posable as well. Our only concern would be that it doesn't bend, bend, bend, and then break, like a real paperclip—which instead of a small cut would get you a large electrocution. [Mocoloco]
Paperclip Lamp Holds Giant Rent Checks
