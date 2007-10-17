Although bone conduction is nothing new in headphones and Bluetooth headsets, not very many cellphones incorporate it into their feature sets. Pantech's KDDI A1407PT in Japan does have this bone conduction loudspeaker, and channels sound through your bones from your ear (or just behind your ear), which helps you hear in noisy environments. Other than the boning factor, this $165 phone is pretty plain, with a 2.4-inch screen and a 1.3-megapixel camera. Put the bone technology into a great phone and we'll start getting excited. [Digital World Tokyo via Uber Gizmo]
Pantech's Bone Conduction Phone Makes Us Say Duh
