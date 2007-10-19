If our spy shots of the AT&T Dual-Slider wasn't enough to prove to you this is definitely coming, the Pantech C810 has been postted on the FCC as well. It's got a 1.3-megapixel camera and runs Windows Mobile 6, but other than that there's not much we know about this mystery slider. Though, knowing that it's running Windows Mobile could be enough for some people. [FCC via Phonescoop]
Pantech AT&T Dual Slider Up on FCC
