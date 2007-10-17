Panasonic: The RP-WF5500's are the World's Most Compact Wireless Surround Sound Headphones

According to Panasonic, their new RP-WF5500 headphones are "the world's smallest and lightest wireless surround sound headphones." Believe it or not, each unit packs 5.1-channel Dolby Surround support over a 2.4GHz connection, a 20 to 22,000 Hz frequency band, 30-meter (98-foot ) operating range, and six hour battery life into a 250g (.56-pound) frame. They can also automatically determine and adapt to multi-channel digital, DTS and MPEG-2 ACC audio formats via 2 optical digital audio inputs, one analogue audio input, and music/movie mode selections. Pricing details have not been announced, but you can expect to see the RP-WF5500's ship November 20th in Japan. [i4u via TFTS]