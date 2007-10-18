Panasonic's newest iris-scanner, BM-ET200, shoots laser beams into your eyes from 20 inches away as you stare into a green light on its face. It can identify an individual out of a database of 10,000 users in just 0.3 seconds. Not only that, but if you walk up to it with a slouch, the $2,500 scanner will say, out loud, "Stand up straight!" So maybe not exactly like your dear old grandma, but close. [Gadget Lab]
Panasonic Eyeball Scanner Is a Lot Like Grandma, Except For the Lasers
