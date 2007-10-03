Panasonic DMR-BW900 Blu-ray Recorder Writes to 50GB Dual Layer Discs or a TB of HDD

Recording 18 hours of 1080p on a single disc is pretty serious stuff, and Panasonic Blu-ray recorders launched at CEATEC Japan do this. They do this via a digital TV tuner, MPEG 4 compression and support for 50GB dual layer discs you'd see on a PC recorder, but never before on a home theatre box. The players also have HDDs in them, up to $2600 for a 1TB model (there are five other lesser models, too, and the phrase product spam comes to mind). The terabyte drive can do 381 hours of recording, but using that lowest setting for 1080p seems perverse and wrong. Transferring from HDD to disc can be done at 4x. Japan only, for now, and given the high-endness of this setup and American HDMI DRM, maybe forever. [PC World]