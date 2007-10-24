Palm Partners With Garmin For New GPS Navigator

Today Palm announced that a partnership with Garmin has produced a new Palm GPS Navigator with Garmin Mobile XT software. Users of Palm smartphones like the Treo and Centro can now enjoy access to over 6 million points of interest and turn-by-turn voice prompted directions, as well as free access to Garmin Online for info like traffic updates, fuel and hotel prices, and weather forecasts (that's right...free). At this point, the TomTom version is still available from Palm, but that will most likely change when the Garmin version hits this November for $US249. [Press Release]