Outrageous Audio Equipment Gallery: For Audiophools Only

We asked readers for examples of outrageous audio equipment, and boy did we get a boatload of responses! Thanks to all our readers who sent in suggestions for our list of audiophile accoutrements. Dive into the gallery below for the grand exhibition of audio enhancements and tomfoolery, with gadgets and geegaws from the sublime to the absurd. Each entry has a caption with our own take on its worth or lack thereof, along with a URL so you can go buy it if you're gullible enough. Hold onto your wallets, because here we go.