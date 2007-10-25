Don't have time to read over the full reviews from NYT's David Pogue, USA Today's Ed Baig and WSJ's Walt Mossberg? Read our handy review matrix instead, where we break out everything that wasn't merely feature description in an easy-to-compare chart. You can thank us later!• Pogue's NYT review
Our Leopard Review Matrix
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.