The time when politicians tried to pass dead people's votes illegally is coming to an end. At last, thanks to the OuijaVote 2008, dead voters will be totally legal. The OuijaVote system includes "hundreds of thousands" of networked ouija boards which transmit the information directly to a central system. There, election officials will watch a robot spell out the name of the most popular name, picked up by citizens all around the United States and limbo. And it can even replace Congress altogether: According to artist Jonathon Keats, who developed this installation with engineers at U.C. Berkeley, in theory you can use this system to write laws. Just allow everyone to pass through these OuijaVote boards and take note of all the random thoughts and then try to make sense out of it. We agree with Jonathon's methodology, which we use extensively here in Gizmodo.

So yes, it's not real (except for the Gizmodo part.) And yes, it's absurd. Or maybe not. Looking at the Diebold machines, it seems weirdly appealing and perhaps even much more exacting. [OuijaVote 2008]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
