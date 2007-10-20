OS X Leopard Video Walkthrough

Apple's just posted an OS X Leopard walk-through video that's in the same vein as those iPhone and iPod Touch walkthrough videos you've seen before. A guy narrates and describes new features while he shows them to you on the monitor—except in this case, he's less robotic (iPhone guy) or goofy (iPod touch guy). In fact, we think we've seen him before. Does he work in the SF Apple store? [Apple]