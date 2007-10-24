For those who like a little cheating with their fishing, the Origo Guide Pro fisherman watch may be a good fit. After measuring 30 hours worth of temperature and pressure, the watch will alert you to the best time to procure the species of the aquatic. Plus, it features some other handy measurements like an altimeter accurate within a foot and a digital compass that just might save your life. For those without either the patience of fishing or the $60-$100 to plop on this watch, don't fret. We hear the mercury content will kill you anyway. [popsci via ohgizmo]
Origo Guide Pro Fishing Watch
