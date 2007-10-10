Here's Oregon Scientific's next trick with atomic alarm clocks that tell you the old in/out temperature and forecast, and this one has a motion sensor that reacts to your presence. When you're viewing the Oregon Scientific Weather In Motion from a distance, it tells you the day of the week and the time in big numerals, with an icon showing you its interpretation of the weather forecast. Move a little closer, and it helpfully gives you more info about the inside and outside temperature (gathered from a wireless module), moving the time data to a smaller size. If you'd rather not feel like you're under surveillance by a goddamn clock, set it to dissolve between one display and the other every five seconds. Neat stuff for 50 bucks. Oregon Gadgets, via Technabob and Oregon Scientific]
Oregon Scientific Weather In Motion Clock Keeps an Eye on You and the Weather
