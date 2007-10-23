Ordinary-Looking Lamp Has a Little Surprise Inside

At first this looks just like a mild-mannered table lamp (except for the fact that it's almost six feet tall), but open it up and you'll see a tiny table lamp sitting on a table. It's like those Russian nesting dolls. We would like to see the tiny lamp opening up to reveal another table with a lamp on top. And so on and so on. The most surprising aspect of this design is its price, $3,888. If somebody would mass-produce these things, you could probably get one at Target for $9.95. [The Magazine, via 7 Gadgets]