Orbit Design Keeps Your Remote Handy

Losing your remote is a daily occurrence, but with this orbit remote from Chloe Fung, you'll have to lose your arm to misplace this. The remote, worn as a bracelet, has the buttons placed around the edge so you can rotate it to find what you want to do. Interesting design, yes, but ultimately pretty useless when compared with a real remote. It does remind us of playing pranks on the classroom TV with a TV remote wristwatch when we were in school, though. Fun times. [Yanko Design]