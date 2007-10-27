When you go to the dentist the last thing you want to divulge is the fact that you drink 12 Mt. Dews each day. So why the hell would you voluntarily use an oral hygiene monitor that informs you dentist about your bad habits? Each day you would bite down on the plate and insert it into a unit that can be placed anywhere in your home. The information collected would be sent to your dentist and archived to determine the best course of action for correcting your teeth. The device is only a concept at this point, and my guess is that it will stay that way. After all, why do you need a dentist to tell you that you are not brushing and flossing regularly? You know that chewing gum and drinking Mt. Dew doesn't equate to brushing your teeth and using mouthwash right? [Yanko Design]
Oral Hygiene Monitor Narcs On Your Jacked Up Teeth
