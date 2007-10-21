Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Optimus Prime Gets Real on eBay, Fanboys Get Wet

1OPGI.jpgHow is it possible to be as kick-ass as a real living superhero without actually being one? There is only one answer to this; owning/driving an Optimus Prime Peterbilt 1:1 Scale Replica, which is now on auction over at eBay. Check out the gallery below.

OP2GI.jpgOP3GI.jpgOP4GI.jpgOP1GI.jpg

Unless you have serious cash burning a hole in your pocket, forget it. The auction currently stands at $55,000 and we are guessing it will fetch a pretty penny in the two days remaining. It may have a Caterpillar diesel engine, but in spirit it's all Autobot commander. Checkout eBay for the full spanking gorgeous gallery. [eBay via Techeblog]

