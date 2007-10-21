Optimus Prime Gets Real on eBay, Fanboys Get Wet

How is it possible to be as kick-ass as a real living superhero without actually being one? There is only one answer to this; owning/driving an Optimus Prime Peterbilt 1:1 Scale Replica, which is now on auction over at eBay. Check out the gallery below.

Unless you have serious cash burning a hole in your pocket, forget it. The auction currently stands at $55,000 and we are guessing it will fetch a pretty penny in the two days remaining. It may have a Caterpillar diesel engine, but in spirit it's all Autobot commander. Checkout eBay for the full spanking gorgeous gallery. [eBay via Techeblog]