Although this Home Theater in a Box (HTiB) doesn't have as many features as Onkyo's DTX-8.8, it still gives you an all-in-one solution for your entertainment needs in a relatively affordable package—and it's Onkyo's top of the line HTiB. The receiver in the HT-SP908 and HT-SP904 models has 7.1-channel audio, two HDMI 1.3a ports, 1080p output, and is XM/Sirius ready. Not only that, it also includes a 1080p upscaling DVD player, a 10-inch sub, and a remote-interactive iPod dock. Quite a nice package for $1099 for the 908, with the 904 coming in at $899 with slightly less features (like no HDMI and component upconverting). [Onkyo]
Onkyo Home Theater in a Box Has HDMI 1.3a, 10-inch Sub, 1080p DVD Player
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.