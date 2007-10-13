One To The Power Of Four Equals Honda Awesomeness

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

honda_02_h.jpgAt this year's LA auto show, Honda pulled out all the stops in the design category with their One to the Power of Four solar hybrid. The challenge was to design a vehicle that will be on the streets a half century from now, and Honda decided to devote their energy to solving the carpooling dilemma. The car is actually four individually operated vehicles in one, and they can be "instinctively reconfigured" thanks to a blend of gyros, artificial intelligence, and molecular engineering. When combined into a single vehicle, commuters could take advantage of HOV lanes. Carpooling—that's great. Honda had me with the looks. [Autobloggreen]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

