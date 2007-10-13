One To The Power Of Four Equals Honda Awesomeness

At this year's LA auto show, Honda pulled out all the stops in the design category with their One to the Power of Four solar hybrid. The challenge was to design a vehicle that will be on the streets a half century from now, and Honda decided to devote their energy to solving the carpooling dilemma. The car is actually four individually operated vehicles in one, and they can be "instinctively reconfigured" thanks to a blend of gyros, artificial intelligence, and molecular engineering. When combined into a single vehicle, commuters could take advantage of HOV lanes. Carpooling—that's great. Honda had me with the looks. [Autobloggreen]