Some "last minute bugs" will push back the OLPC production process to November 12th, resulting in a shortage of computers available for a holiday program in North America and Canada. This Give-1-Get-1 program would have allowed buyers in the US an Canada to purchase a two computer package for $400, with one of the laptops shipped overseas to an underprivileged child. At this point, there is no telling how many laptops, if any, will be shipped for the program before the holidays. [Reuters]
OLPC Production Hits Snag, Delay and Shortage Imminent
