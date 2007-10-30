During the OLPC price hike from $175 to $188, a spokesman said they were committed to keeping the price below $190, and probably below $200 if possible. This was in September—a month and a half ago. Guess they weren't trying very hard, since the laptops have just made the jump to $200. Besides being symbolic for being twice as much as they originally guessed, the fact that the price keeps rising is just embarrassing for the organization. Our estimate now is that the price will continue rising to a possible, $230~$250 level. What's your guess? [Reuters]
OLPC Laptop Hits Embarrassing $200 Milestone
