Old-Skool Cassette Is Case for Old-Skool Nano

This is what you do with your old tapes, I guess, when you move into the digital age: chop 'em up and turn 'em into iPod Nano cases. Lined in neoprene and finished in acrylic, they cost $45 CAD (a touch over $45 US). And although it's aimed at the last-gen Nano, there are, apparently, plans to fit the fat boy version into the cases. [45 Nano Cases via Treehugger]