Old-Skool Cassette Is Case for Old-Skool Nano

45-ipod-cassette-case1.jpgThis is what you do with your old tapes, I guess, when you move into the digital age: chop 'em up and turn 'em into iPod Nano cases. Lined in neoprene and finished in acrylic, they cost $45 CAD (a touch over $45 US). And although it's aimed at the last-gen Nano, there are, apparently, plans to fit the fat boy version into the cases. [45 Nano Cases via Treehugger]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

