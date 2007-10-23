The Oi sofa concept was launched in New York last year, but it's taken almost a year and a half to make it available. Made out of L- and bar-shaped components, you can make loads of different-shaped sofas with it, including one with a neat side table add-on. It packs up/down into a 30-inch cube so shipping and storage is easy, and it costs $US2,300.
Oi Modular Sofa Makes me Think of Albino Tetris, Shipping Now
