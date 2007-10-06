Ocean Leader PMP Has Disappearing Screen

China's Ocean Leader Development isn't known for their cool MP3 players, but this PMP comes with a disappearing 1.8-inch TFT display, which means it only shows when necessary. Other than this, it's a standard player with FM radio, built-in speaker, MP3/WMA/AMV support, e-Book functionality, and a circular control pad. We're not saying we want this disappearing screen to be integrated into an iPod or a Zune, we're just saying it's one of those things that makes you go "Hey, that's neat," before you put it back on the shelf. [Made In China via PM PToday via Gadget Venue]