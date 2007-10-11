Oasis and Jamiroquai Mulling Radiohead's Pay-What-You-Want Example

Oasis and Jamiroquai are heavily considering jumping aboard the direct-to-audience express, planning to distribute their albums in a pay-what-you-will manner from their website, a la Radiohead. With the bands continuing to line up, do you guys think this is really the beginning of the end for the old way of doing business? Or just a small-scale rebellion that will ultimately peter out? [The Telegraph via CrunchGear, Flickr]