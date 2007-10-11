Oasis and Jamiroquai are heavily considering jumping aboard the direct-to-audience express, planning to distribute their albums in a pay-what-you-will manner from their website, a la Radiohead. With the bands continuing to line up, do you guys think this is really the beginning of the end for the old way of doing business? Or just a small-scale rebellion that will ultimately peter out? [The Telegraph via CrunchGear, Flickr]
Oasis and Jamiroquai Mulling Radiohead's Pay-What-You-Want Example
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.