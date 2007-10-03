nTren's Bluetooth MP3 Watch Sets Your Wrist Free For Other Uses

The trouble with MP3 watches, like your manhood, is they are small beyond usability and, annoyingly, they require a physical attachment to your wrist to be of any use. The nTren Bluetooth MP3 Watch corrects part of the problem by adding in holy Bluetooth goodness. The new model will be available in 1GB or 2GB flavours and will ship with a wireless Bluetooth headset, so you can enjoy your music wire free. The music playing timekeeper will record your voice via an on board digital voice recorder, remain water resistant to 3-10ATM, crank out six hours playback per charge and transfer your tunes using a USB connection. Priced at $US279 (1GB) and $US299 (2GB), you'd be better off spending your money on an iPod, Zune, Zen, Sony A-series or Sony N-series. [Product Page via Red Ferret]