no!no! Shaver Gets Its Name Right, Not Much Else

The no!no! Shaver is a device that keeps your nether region looking smooth by using a "thermodynamic wire to transmit the heat to the hair". In other words, it burns the hair clean off your man parts (or lady parts!). If that wasn't enough, the no!no! is "characterized by (the) odor" of sweet, sweet burning hair. This sounds like hell, and that's coming from someone who is no stranger to self-inflicted grooming torture. Available for $250 at Sephora, it comes with free shipping. [product page via BBG]