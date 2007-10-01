Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Nokia Taunts Apple with New "Open to Anything" N95 Campaign

nokia-ad-open.jpgIt looks like Nokia is firing cannons against the Apple armada: their latest campaign—spotted in New York last Saturday—argues that their phones are better because they are not closed devices and they are open to any third-party development.We don't know for sure if this shot aims Apple's lack of support for 3rd-party iPhone apps but given Apple's current stance on third-party apps, it looks like it may be the case.

Nokia seems to believe that third-party software development for their Nseries is not only harmless, but could make their devices better. And even while Jobs pointed out that there may be third-party apps in the future, the fact is that right now this is not happening yet. Until then, we will have to agree with Nokia on this one. [MacRumors]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles