Nokia N82 Spy Shots

nokia-n82-5-mpx-imaging-phon-spy-pics.jpgThe Nokia N82 got specced way back in May when it was announced with the N81, but we haven't seen pictures of it in the wild until now. The specs are still the same: 5-megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss Lens and auto-focus, 3G, 30FPS VGA video capture, secondary video camera, 2.4-inch screen, GPS, FM radio, TV-Out, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 2.0. What's new? The announcement's expected to be on November 2 for availability. [Kraj via Unwired View via Mobile Review]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

