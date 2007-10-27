Nokia N82 Spy Shots

The Nokia N82 got specced way back in May when it was announced with the N81, but we haven't seen pictures of it in the wild until now. The specs are still the same: 5-megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss Lens and auto-focus, 3G, 30FPS VGA video capture, secondary video camera, 2.4-inch screen, GPS, FM radio, TV-Out, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 2.0. What's new? The announcement's expected to be on November 2 for availability. [Kraj via Unwired View via Mobile Review]