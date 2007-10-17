No more spy shots for us, well, at least as far as the Nokia N810 Internet tablet is concerned. These pics are for real, straight from the horse's mouth and leaked out before today's scheduled announcement. We'll have more specs for you later as soon as the official press release emerges, but for now, you'll have to just ogle these gadget porn pics of the successor to the Nokia N800. [Internet Tablet Talk]
Nokia N810 Internet Tablet Shots Surface and Whoa, It's Sexy
