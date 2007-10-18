Nokia N810 Internet Tablet Officially Announced

As we foreshadowed earlier, the Linux-based Nokia N810 internet tablet is now official. The little PC that's scarcely larger than the palm of your hand hooks up to the internet via Wi-Fi, and also can snag a Bluetooth connection with your cellphone. With its highly desirable slide-out keyboard, looks like some tough competition for the iPod touch.

It also adds GPS capability with tons of preloaded maps complete with points of interest to get you where you want to go. It has 2GB of internal storage, but when you stick a 10GB memory card in there, you can be well stocked with music, too, or view videos on its 4.13-inch 800x480 wide touchscreen.

While that's the same rez as its Nokia N800 predecessor, the N810 improves upon that with a 20% brighter screen and a 400MHz processor. Shipping in November, it's a pretty good deal at $479. [Nokia]

Nokia N810 Specifications General Operating Frequency * Volume: 128 cc * Weight: 226 g * Length: 72 mm * Width: 128 mm * Thickness: 14 mm

Display * High-resolution 4.13" WVGA display (800 x 480 pixels) with up to 65,000 colors

Processor * TI OMAP 2420, 400Mhz

Memory * DDR RAM 128MB * Flash 256MB

Storage * Up to 2GB internal memory * Support for compatible miniSD and microSD memory cards (with extender). Supports cards up to 8GB. (SD cards over 2GB must be SDHC compatible.)

Operating times* * Battery: Nokia Maps BP-4L * Continuous usage (display on, wireless LAN active): up to 4 hours * Music playback: up to 10 hours * Always online time: up to 5 days * Standby time: up to 14 days

*Operating times may vary depending on the radio access technology used, configuration and usage. The availability of the product and its features depend on your area and service providers, so please contact them and your Nokia dealer for further information.

Other characteristics * Smooth slide with integrated QWERTY keyboard * Built-in GPS receiver * High quality stereo speakers and sensitive microphone * High-resolution widescreen display * Integrated desk stand * Integrated VGA web camera * HW key to lock touch screen and keys * Ambient light sensor

Connectivity * WLAN standard: IEEE 802.11b/g * Bluetooth specification v. 2.0. +EDR o Profiles supported: HID, FTP, DUN, GAP, SPP, HSP, SAP and OPP * USB 2.0 high speed * 3.5 mm stereo headphone plug (Nokia AV Connector)

Language support * HW keyboard variants: English, German, French, Italian, Spanish-Portuguese, Scandinavian and Russian * User interface languages: British English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, American English, Brazilian Portuguese, Canadian French, Latin American Spanish, Danish, Swedish, Finnish, Russian, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese * User guide languages: British English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, American English, Brazilian Portuguese, Canadian French, Latin American Spanish, Danish, Swedish, Finnish, Russian, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese, Arabic

Internet Tablet OS: maemo Linux based OS2008 General * Easy install for new applications, applets, and personalization * Operating system updates available over the Internet

Web Browsing * Browser based on Mozilla technology with state-of-the-art web standard support including AJAX * Page navigation with scrolling, panning or using hardware buttons, zooming in and out of web sites. * Full desktop AdobeÂ® FlashÂ® 9 plugin, including video and audio streaming

Media * In-built media player for viewing and listening to downloaded, transfered or streamed media content and easy-on-device management of media library * Direct access to shared media over Universal Plug and Play (UPnP) * Supported video formats: 3GP, AVI, WMV, MP4, H263, H.264, MPEG-1, MPEG-4, RV (RealVideo) * Supported audio formats: MP3, WMA, AAC, AMR, AWB, M4A, MP2, RA (RealAudio), WAV * Supported playlist formats: M3U, PLS, ASX, WAX, WVX, WPL

Communications * Internet messaging and calling with video * Effortless and automated presence and contacts application for centralizing communication tasks * SIP support and interoperability with industry standard services

Map * Map application with pre-loaded maps including points of interests * Premium services available on purchase including Wayfinder navigation

E-mail * Browser access to familiar webmail services * E-mail application for personal e-mail usage with IMAP, STMP, and POP3 support

Images * Full-screen image viewing and slideshow functionality * Supported Image formats: BMP, GIF, ICI, JPE, JPEG, PNG, TIF/TIFF, SVG, Tiny, WBMP

RSS Reader * Reader for subscribing, managing and keeping up-to date with web feeds * Support for RSS 1.0/2.0 and Atom 1.0

Utilities * File manager * PDF reader * Clock * Games chess, blocks, mahjong and marbles * Backup and restore

Input Methods * HW keyboard, full screen finger keyboard and on-screen keyboard [NSeries]