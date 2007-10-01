Nokia is buying Navteq, the world's biggest digital map maker for $8.1 billion. Nokia wants to be a leader in location-based services, and buying Navteq gives it the best access to the best database. GPS-maker TomTom is in the process of buying Tele Atlas, Navteq's only major worldwide competitor. [NYT]
