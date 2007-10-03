Nokia Develops Eyes-Free Touchscreen Controls

Nokia has invented a way to let you use a touchscreen on a mobile device without looking at it. It's done with this special lid that has a slot in it with slightly raised places on it that you can use as a guide. Working with the software on the screen underneath, certain spots of that slot coincide with various functions on the touchscreen, giving you eyes-free control of that user interface. Notice in the picture there's also a version of the idea with a "rotator lid," apparently with click stops to guide your fingers to certain locations on the touchscreen. These are some great ideas for those who insist on driving while dialing. [US Patent and Trademark Office, via Unwired View]