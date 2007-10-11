Nokia Adding Devicescape Wi-Fi Utility To Make Connecting Easier

It can be a pain on the arse entering in Wi-Fi WEP, WPA and WPA2 passwords even on QWERTY phones, so Nokia is making things easy on their E and N-series phone users by teaming up with Devicescape. The latter's software lets you enter in connectivity information on your computer, which then gets housed on your Nokia for hassle-free Wi-Fi authentication later—No typing needed. Although Devicescape makes things slightly easier now for a cellphone with a keyboard, it could possibly enable PMPs and other devices without a keyboard to be able to connect to Wi-Fi. [Techworld via Mobile Mag]