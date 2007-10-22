Nissan X-Trail Branded Laptop from NEC Comes in Rust(Bucket)

I am not convinced by car manufacturers lending their names to gadgets, and NEC and Nissan's X-Trail-branded laptop does not convince me otherwise. Basically an NEC LaVie G Type J with a rust-colored jacket whose panels might just remind you of a car (actually, it made me think of the radiator in my bedroom when I was a kid) and with a few X-Trail logos scattered over the place, it goes on sale today for 243,495¥ ($2,115) but Nissan fanboys will be pleased to discover there's a 16 per cent discount this week. That means a rusty notebook with no lady owners can be yours for $1,776. [NEC Japan via Impress]