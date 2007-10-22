I am not convinced by car manufacturers lending their names to gadgets, and NEC and Nissan's X-Trail-branded laptop does not convince me otherwise. Basically an NEC LaVie G Type J with a rust-colored jacket whose panels might just remind you of a car (actually, it made me think of the radiator in my bedroom when I was a kid) and with a few X-Trail logos scattered over the place, it goes on sale today for 243,495¥ ($2,115) but Nissan fanboys will be pleased to discover there's a 16 per cent discount this week. That means a rusty notebook with no lady owners can be yours for $1,776. [NEC Japan via Impress]
Nissan X-Trail Branded Laptop from NEC Comes in Rust(Bucket)
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.