Our brothers from another mother over at Jalopnik posted this great video of the Nissan Round Box concept car from Tokyo Auto Show. Honestly, the vehicle looks a bit like a minivan molested a PT Cruiser on the outside. But the inside has a dashboard that's absolutely amazing featuring superfluous graphics up the wazoo. Granted, it may be too amazing to actually be functional, but we'll take eye candy over safe driving any day of the week. [jalopnik]
Nissan Round Box Has Most Incredible Dash We've Seen Yet
