Nissan GT-R Multifunction Display Looks Like a PlayStation Game

This is the interior of the new twin-turbocharged V6 2009 Nissan GT-R, a monster supercar, chicks-with-leather-and-attitude magnet and a wonder of engineering which we would probably only drive in the next Gran Turismo. Ironically, anyone who buys one starting tomorrow will be playing Gran Turismo too. All the time, in fact, since the multifunction display that is the star of its interior was designed with Polyphony Digital, the developers of the famous PlayStation GT games. And it shows, because it just looks awesome up close:

According to Nissan, the multifunction display monitors everything from engine coolant temperature to steering angle and longitudinal and lateral G-Force, which in my case will read something between "Wimpy" and "Drivetard." The panel can also display data recorded from your races to the supermarket, telling you how effective your driving is. If you are interested in the whole car, you can see Jalopnik's video showing Nissan-Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn in japanese television. [Edmunds]