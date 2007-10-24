Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Nintendo's Perrin Kaplan on Apple Comparisons and Revolving Door Hardware

kaplan.jpgMTV's gaming blog, Multiplayer, strikes again, this time chatting up Nintendo's VP of Marketing, Perrin Kaplan. One of the questions tossed her way was about the creep of Apple comparisons post-Wii—white aesthetics, marketing, rapid hardware turnover and so on. She basically bats it down, aside from mutual love from their customers:

I don't know that I would make a comparison in lifecycles in products between Apple and Nintendo. Two very different companies. Two very different kinds of consumer expectations. I think the similarity in the companies comes in complementary braveness for taking risks and being highly innovative. And I think that's where the mutual recognition comes from.

She continues on, saying that, thankfully for those of us with slim wallets, "There are a lot of ways to adapt new things without bringing out a new piece of hardware for it. So two really completely different kinds of arenas." On the other hand, when asked about where we're supposed to save the potential flood of games coming via WiiWare, she responded, "You'll just have to have a lot of extra cards." Not exactly the response we were hoping for. [Multiplayer]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles