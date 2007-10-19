Nintendo's finally ending their support (read: repair) of the Nintendo Famicom (NES), as well as the Super Famicom, the N64, the Gameboy and the Gameboy Pocket in Japan. You'll have to play those games on an emulator like the rest of us who moved past the '90s. [itmedia via Arcade Renaissance via Kotaku]
Nintendo's finally ending their support (read: ...
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.