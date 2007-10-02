Nintendo Not Going to Have Enough Wiis This Holiday Season, and They're Loving It

Nintendo knows that the best way to keep a product hyped up is to make sure said product is difficult to get. If there's a shortage, that must mean that lots of people want them, and you'd better buy yours before someone else beats you to it! Right? While Nintendo has had plenty of time to ramp up production of the Wii, and with Japanese sales lagging (and Wiis plentiful in Akihabara, apparently), they're still saying there's gonna be a shortage here in the States this holiday season, going back on their word from a couple weeks ago. My guess is that this isn't a real shortage; it's Nintendo intentionally producing them at a snails pace to keep the hype alive.Reggie from Nintendo of America has this to say about the upcoming shopping maelstrom:

We're working very hard to make sure that consumers are satisfied this holiday, but I can't guarantee that we're going to meet demand. As a matter of fact, I can tell you on the record that we won't.

Well, one half of that statement is true, at least. At this point, a full year after the console's initial launch, how is it possible that they can't make enough to meet demand? The Wii is fun and all, Reggie, but give me a break. You can only withhold from your customers for so long before they just get pissed and buy something else, or, insanely enough, nothing at all. [Mercury News via Kotaku]