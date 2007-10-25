Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Nintendo DS TV Tuner, Finally Priced & Dated

ds1seg01.jpgNintendo first mentioned this 1seg tuner for the Nintendo DS well over a year ago. Since then, we'd pretty much forgotten that it existed/lost any hope that it would ever actually be released. But Nintendo just announced that they will be launching the product on November 20th in Japan. The sweetness of wireless digital television will run customers $60, which isn't super cheap nor uber expensive.

Too bad the US still transmits television by chiseling likenesses into granite and flying them to viewers via an army of trained pigeons, otherwise we'd love to import one of these in November...because is it us, or do bunny ears just make the DS even cuter? [gamewatch via kotaku]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles